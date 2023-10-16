U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sebastian Gutierrez, a network administrator with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, assembles a high-frequency antenna during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 15, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Gutierrez is a native of San Jose, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 00:29
|Photo ID:
|8080989
|VIRIN:
|231014-M-MN384-1120
|Resolution:
|7283x4780
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
