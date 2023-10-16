Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki [Image 16 of 23]

    RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers use a forklift to move equipment during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 15, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 00:29
    Photo ID: 8080983
    VIRIN: 231015-M-MN384-1303
    Resolution: 7302x4932
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    III MEF
    JSDF
    3d MarDiv
    Partners & Allies
    RD23
    RD23FTX

