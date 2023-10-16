Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki [Image 23 of 23]

    RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sebastian Gutierrez, a network administrator with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, assembles a high-frequency antenna during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 15, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Gutierrez is a native of San Jose, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 00:29
    Photo ID: 8080991
    VIRIN: 231014-M-MN384-1097
    Resolution: 7699x5078
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF
    JSDF
    3d MarDiv
    Partners & Allies
    RD23
    RD23FTX

