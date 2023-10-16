First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Smalls, Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron crew chief, spins the propeller of an MQ-9 Reaper during recovery at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. This was the first of several MQ-9s deploying to Kadena to strengthen regional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in support of the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

