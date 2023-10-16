Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone [Image 2 of 7]

    First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kegan McCartney, 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron crew chief, waits to put chocks in for an MQ-9 Reaper after arriving at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. This was the first of several MQ-9s deploying to Kadena to strengthen regional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in support of the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

