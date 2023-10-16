Maintenance personnel assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron push an MQ-9 Reaper into a hardened aircraft shelter after arrival at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. This was the first of several MQ-9s deploying to Kadena to strengthen regional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in support of the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8080946
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-VQ804-1317
|Resolution:
|4659x3100
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS
