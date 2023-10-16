Maintenance personnel assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron prepare to push an MQ-9 Reaper into a hardened aircraft shelter after arrival at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. The MQ-9 employs a launch-and-recovery ground control station for take-off and landing operations at the forward operating location, while a crew based in the United States executes command and control of the remainder of the mission via beyond-line-of-sight links. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 21:41 Photo ID: 8080949 VIRIN: 231013-F-VQ804-1307 Resolution: 5805x3862 Size: 5.61 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.