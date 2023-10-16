Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone [Image 6 of 7]

    First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Maintenance personnel assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron prepare to push an MQ-9 Reaper into a hardened aircraft shelter after arrival at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. The MQ-9 employs a launch-and-recovery ground control station for take-off and landing operations at the forward operating location, while a crew based in the United States executes command and control of the remainder of the mission via beyond-line-of-sight links. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 21:41
    Photo ID: 8080949
    VIRIN: 231013-F-VQ804-1307
    Resolution: 5805x3862
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    USPACOM
    MQ-9
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron

