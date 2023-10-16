First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone

Maintenance personnel assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron prepare to push an MQ-9 Reaper into a hardened aircraft shelter after arrival at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. The MQ-9 employs a launch-and-recovery ground control station for take-off and landing operations at the forward operating location, while a crew based in the United States executes command and control of the remainder of the mission via beyond-line-of-sight links. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
