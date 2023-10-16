Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone [Image 1 of 7]

    First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron taxis on the flightline after arriving at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. The MQ-9 employs a launch-and-recovery ground control station for take-off and landing operations at the forward operating location, while a crew based in the United States executes command and control of the remainder of the mission via beyond-line-of-sight links. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    This work, First MQ-9 arrives at Kadena in major relocation milestone [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    MQ-9
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron

