    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru [Image 8 of 14]

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru

    JAPAN

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, walk to a hanger during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 20:41
    Photo ID: 8080925
    VIRIN: 231017-M-MO098-1154
    Resolution: 4565x3043
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usmc
    V2/2
    1st MAW
    3d MARDIV
    Resolute Dragon 23
    RD23FTX

