Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members with 3rd Squadron, Western Army Helicopter Unit, Western Army Aviation Group, and U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, prepare to depart during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

