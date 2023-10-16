Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru [Image 3 of 14]

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru

    JAPAN

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, unloads gear off a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 20:38
    Photo ID: 8080920
    VIRIN: 231017-M-MO098-1141
    Resolution: 2631x3947
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usmc
    V2/2
    1st MAW
    3d MARDIV
    Resolute Dragon 23
    RD23FTX

