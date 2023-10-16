A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, unloads gear off a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 8080920 VIRIN: 231017-M-MO098-1141 Resolution: 2631x3947 Size: 4.86 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.