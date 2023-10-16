Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members observe U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, board a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinook with 3rd Squadron, Western Army Helicopter Unit, Western Army Aviation Group, during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8080931
|VIRIN:
|231017-M-MO098-1176
|Resolution:
|4964x3309
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
