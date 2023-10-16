Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | 3d Marine Division Arrives at Vice-Camp Takayubaru

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joalau Auguste, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, prepares to board a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinook with 3rd Squadron, Western Army Helicopter Unit, Western Army Aviation Group, during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun Vice-Camp Takayubaru, Kumamoto, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

