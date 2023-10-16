Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN [Image 2 of 5]

    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A veteran shakes hands with members of the community while returning from Washington D.C. as a part of the Veterans’ Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota Oct. 17, 2023 at Grand Forks International Airport in Grand Forks, North Dakota. This year’s honor flight included one World War II veteran, 35 Korean War veterans and 75 Vietnam veterans. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 09:11
    VIRIN: 231017-F-JQ106-1187
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Honor Flight
    Veterans
    North Dakota
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Veterans Honor Flight

