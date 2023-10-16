Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN

Vietnam veterans wave as they return from a trip to Washington D.C. as a part of the Veterans’ Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota Oct. 17, 2023 at Grand Forks International Airport in Grand Forks, North Dakota. While in Washington D.C., 109 veterans visited several war memorials commemorating their sacrifice and service. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

Date Taken: 10.17.2023
Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US