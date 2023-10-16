U.S. Air Force Col. David Castor, 319th Mission Support Group commander, shakes hands with a veteran from the Veterans’ Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota Oct. 17, 2023 at Grand Forks International Airport in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Airmen and leaders from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing joined members of the Grand Forks community in welcoming home veterans from their trip to Washington D.C. where they visited war memorials, national monuments and museums. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8079504
|VIRIN:
|231017-F-JQ106-1310
|Resolution:
|6988x4659
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
