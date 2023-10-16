Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, shakes hands with a veteran from the Veterans’ Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota Oct. 17, 2023 at Grand Forks International Airport in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Airmen and leaders from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing joined members of the Grand Forks community in welcoming home veterans from their trip to Washington D.C. where they visited war memorials commemorating their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

