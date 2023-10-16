Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN [Image 3 of 5]

    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A veteran receives a welcome home from the Veterans’ Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota Oct. 17, 2023 at Grand Forks International Airport in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Members from the Grand Forks community gathered to welcome home veterans returning from a trip to Washington D.C. where they visited war memorials, national monuments and museums. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 09:11
    Photo ID: 8079506
    VIRIN: 231017-F-JQ106-1113
    Resolution: 7947x5298
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN
    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN
    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN
    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN
    Grand Forks welcomes home Veteran's Honor Flight of ND, MN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Honor Flight
    Veterans
    North Dakota
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Veterans Honor Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT