Local Boy and Girl Scouts at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys remove stakes and supports to be disposed of by the Directorate of Public Works Sept. 16.



The Scouts at USAG Humphreys help with tree maintenance as part of their tree-conservation service project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 21:44 Photo ID: 8078804 VIRIN: 230916-A-QE256-1024 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 7.34 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.