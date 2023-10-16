Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys

Photo By Patrick Bray | Local Boy and Girl Scouts at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys load stakes and supports...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | Local Boy and Girl Scouts at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys load stakes and supports into a van to be moved to the street, Sept. 16, where the Directorate of Public Works will pick up the discarded items. The Scouts at USAG Humphreys help with tree maintenance as part of their tree-conservation service project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – In a display of environmental stewardship, the local Boy and Girl Scouts have embarked on a tree-conservation project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community.



Last month they began helping with tree maintenance by removing stakes and supports on young trees that are mature enough to grow on their own.



The project, which takes place all over the installation – where trees have been planted and did not grow naturally – was organized by Troop 203, led by Scoutmaster Vincent Lee.



“Through service projects such as this, our young scouts are not only learning practical skills but also developing a deep appreciation for the environment,” said Lee. “They understand that their efforts today will have a positive impact on future generations who live at Humphreys.”



Two thirds of USAG Humphreys sits atop engineered fill, which is soil used to raise the elevation of the installation to 13 feet above the level of the nearby Anseong River, according to the USAG Humphreys Master Plan.



Though good for construction, because the organic qualities have been stripped away, engineered fill is not suitable for growing plants. The fill has been capped by topsoil, but as the roots go deeper down there are less nutrients in the soil. Therefore, the trees need extra care.



The young scouts, aged 11 to 17, are eager to take on the challenge.



The scouts have a partnership with USAG Humphreys Directorate of Public Works, which has provided equipment and resources to ensure the trees have a long and healthy life, under the guidance of DPW environmental experts.



In the past, many of the trees were planted as saplings by Boy and Girl Scouts on USAG Humphreys as part of Earth Day and Arbor Day events organized by the DPW Environmental Division. Now years later as the saplings have grown, the scouts are taking down the stakes and supports for these trees as DPW hauls the support items away.



Beyond just taking care of trees, Lee says the scouts are willing to do even more and seek new service project opportunities.



“The scouts are always looking for opportunities to serve our local community,” he said.



