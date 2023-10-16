Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys [Image 4 of 5]

    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    Local Boy and Girl Scouts at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys load stakes and supports into a van to be moved to the street, Sept. 16, where the Directorate of Public Works will pick up the discarded items.

    The Scouts at USAG Humphreys help with tree maintenance as part of their tree-conservation service project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 8078803
    VIRIN: 230916-A-QE256-1023
    Resolution: 3303x2202
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys
    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys
    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys
    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys
    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT