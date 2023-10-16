Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys

Local Boy and Girl Scouts at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys load stakes and supports into a van to be moved to the street, Sept. 16, where the Directorate of Public Works will pick up the discarded items.



The Scouts at USAG Humphreys help with tree maintenance as part of their tree-conservation service project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

