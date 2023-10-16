Boy Scouts with Troop 203, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, load stakes and supports into a van to be moved to the street, Sept. 16, where the Directorate of Public Works will pick up the discarded items.
Local Boy and Girl Scouts at USAG Humphreys help with tree maintenance as part of their tree-conservation service project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8078802
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-QE256-1015
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
