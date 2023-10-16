Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys

A Boy Scout with Troop 203, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, carries away stakes and supports removed from a young tree now mature enough to grow on its own Sept. 16.



Local Boy and Girl Scouts at USAG Humphreys help with tree maintenance as part of their tree-conservation service project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

