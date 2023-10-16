A Boy Scout with Troop 203, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, carries away stakes and supports removed from a young tree now mature enough to grow on its own Sept. 16.
Local Boy and Girl Scouts at USAG Humphreys help with tree maintenance as part of their tree-conservation service project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8078801
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-QE256-1008
|Resolution:
|3294x2196
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS
