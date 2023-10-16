Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys [Image 2 of 5]

    Scouting for a greener future: Scouts take care of trees on USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    A Boy Scout with Troop 203, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, carries away stakes and supports removed from a young tree now mature enough to grow on its own Sept. 16.

    Local Boy and Girl Scouts at USAG Humphreys help with tree maintenance as part of their tree-conservation service project aimed at improving the natural beauty of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

