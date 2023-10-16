Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB [Image 5 of 5]

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    Master Sgt. Ziwei Mao, 482d Maintenance Squadron, briefs Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, and Col. Joshua Padgett, 482d Fighter Wing Commander, on maintaining the F-16 Fighting Falcon at a workshop in Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, on Oct. 15, 2023. The detailed demonstration reiterates the importance of aircraft readiness and meticulous maintenance processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 8078041
    VIRIN: 231015-F-GL802-1034
    Resolution: 4024x5030
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    HARB
    10th Air Force
    482d Fighter Wing
    Lt. Gen. John P. Healy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT