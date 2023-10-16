Master Sgt. Ziwei Mao, 482d Maintenance Squadron, briefs Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, and Col. Joshua Padgett, 482d Fighter Wing Commander, on maintaining the F-16 Fighting Falcon at a workshop in Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, on Oct. 15, 2023. The detailed demonstration reiterates the importance of aircraft readiness and meticulous maintenance processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 14:32
|Photo ID:
|8078041
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-GL802-1034
|Resolution:
|4024x5030
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
