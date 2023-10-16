Tech Sgt. Brain Barry, 482d Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, showcases the EOD range to Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fl., on Oct. 14, 2023. Moments prior, both Healy and Nuñez set off controlled detonations, emphasizing the vital training the facility offers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)
AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
