Col. Joshua Padgett, 482d Fighter Wing Commander, leads a base tour for Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, at the HQ building of Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, on Oct. 14, 2023. The tour signifies the continued partnership and understanding among top Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:32 Photo ID: 8078035 VIRIN: 231014-F-GL802-1804 Resolution: 4011x5014 Size: 3.47 MB Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.