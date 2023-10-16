Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB

    Master Sgt. Ziwei Mao, 482d Maintenance Squadron, briefs Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Air Force Reserve Command Commander

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Story by Tyler Grimes 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Air Force Reserve Command Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Command Chief Master Sgt. of AFRC, visited Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, Oct. 14 and 15. Brig. Gen. Regina A. Sabric, 10th Air Force Commander, also joined Healy and Nuñez during the base visit.

    The visit was during the 482d Fighter Wing’s monthly unit training assembly, which gave the senior leaders a chance to see a range of the wing’s mission sets.

    Reservists from the 482d Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight showcased their high-operations tempo mission that handles not only on base demolitions but a large portion throughout South Florida in coordination with local communities.

    Healy and Nuñez also met with Airmen to discuss recent readiness exercise events and possible future growth of exercises and the option to use base facilities for other AFRC units’ readiness exercises.

    Other visit highlights included, a windshield tour of the base, a meeting with Security Forces Squadron personnel on the unit’s anti-drone capabilities and a virtual reality demonstration, a tour of the wing’s F-16 Fighting Falcon simulator, and a town hall with Airmen led by the AFRC Commander.

    During the two-day visit, Col. Joshua Padgett, 482d FW Commander, escorted the AFRC leadership team and provided important insight on the strategic significance of the wing’s location and mission to national security.

    Several Airmen from various units were also recognized and coined by the general for their outstanding achievements.

    “It is an honor to host Lt. Gen. Healy and Chief Nunez here at Homestead,” Padgett said. “Their visit provides 482d Fighter Wing Airmen a unique opportunity to meet and interact with our senior leaders.”

