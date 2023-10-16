Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB [Image 2 of 5]

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    482nd Fighter Wing

    Inside the Small Arms Training Facility, Master Sgt. Matthew Dickson, 482d Security Forces Squadron, details its capabilities to Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, on Oct. 14, 2023. The Small Arms Training Facility plays a crucial role in ensuring personnel are proficient and prepared for defense and combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 8078032
    VIRIN: 231014-F-GL802-1604
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB
    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    HARB
    10th Air Force
    482d Fighter Wing
    Lt. Gen. John P. Healy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT