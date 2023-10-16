Inside the Small Arms Training Facility, Master Sgt. Matthew Dickson, 482d Security Forces Squadron, details its capabilities to Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, and Chief Master Sergeant Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, on Oct. 14, 2023. The Small Arms Training Facility plays a crucial role in ensuring personnel are proficient and prepared for defense and combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 14:32 Photo ID: 8078032 VIRIN: 231014-F-GL802-1604 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.24 MB Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRC, 10th Air Force leaders visit HARB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.