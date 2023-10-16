Airmen write notes during a brief at an additional duty first sergeant symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. Airmen and Guardian noncommissioned officers from 12 supporting agencies on Oahu are attending the symposium to prepare for their future roles as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 10.16.2023
Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker