Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Crider, 8th Intelligence Squadron first sergeant, speaks during an additional duty first sergeant symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. Over 60 Airmen and Guardians noncommissioned officers stationed on Oahu will undergo nearly 43 hours of instruction to prepare them for their future roles as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 17:05 Photo ID: 8076456 VIRIN: 231016-F-JA727-1035 Resolution: 5782x3872 Size: 8.48 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.