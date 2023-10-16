Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Crider, 8th Intelligence Squadron first sergeant, speaks during an additional duty first sergeant symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. Over 60 Airmen and Guardians noncommissioned officers stationed on Oahu will undergo nearly 43 hours of instruction to prepare them for their future roles as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8076456
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-JA727-1035
|Resolution:
|5782x3872
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
