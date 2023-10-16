Master Sgt. Anthony Tyler, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, leads a small group session during an additional duty first sergeant symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. The symposium hosted 64 Airmen and Guardians noncommissioned officers stationed on Oahu, providing tools and knowledge to lead as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8076455
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-JA727-1032
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
