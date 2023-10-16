Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 3 of 5]

    Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Anthony Tyler, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, leads a small group session during an additional duty first sergeant symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. The symposium hosted 64 Airmen and Guardians noncommissioned officers stationed on Oahu, providing tools and knowledge to lead as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 8076455
    VIRIN: 231016-F-JA727-1032
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders
    Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders
    Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders
    Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders
    Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leader
    first sergeant
    symposium
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT