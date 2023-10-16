Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, gives future leaders advice during an additional duty first sergeant symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. Thompson Jr. shared his personal story of becoming a first sergeant and provided Airmen and Guardian noncommissioned officers with advice to prepare them for their future leadership positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    This work, Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

