Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, gives future leaders advice during an additional duty first sergeant symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. Thompson Jr. shared his personal story of becoming a first sergeant and provided Airmen and Guardian noncommissioned officers with advice to prepare them for their future leadership positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8076453
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-JA727-1022
|Resolution:
|5693x3559
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT