Tech. Sgt. Dornell Brisbane, 15th Operations Support Squadron wing intel analyst, logs notes during a brief at an additional duty first sergeant symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. The symposium is held to prepare over 60 noncommissioned officers for their future role as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8076454
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-JA727-1029
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.86 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium equips future leaders [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
