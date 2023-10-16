Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Benelux takes part in 80-year commemoration of downed WWII B-17 bomber, crew [Image 5 of 5]

    AFSBn-Benelux takes part in 80-year commemoration of downed WWII B-17 bomber, crew

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The memorial plaque and stone pictured here honors the U.S. Army Air Forces B-17F Flying Fortress aircrew that crashed in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, on Oct. 14, 1943. Eighty years later, several members from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the Dutch Ministry of Defense, and local veteran groups and historians met at the memorial site – which is located just a stone’s throw from the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite – to honor their legacy. (Courtesy photo)

