    AFSBn-Benelux takes part in 80-year commemoration of downed WWII B-17 bomber, crew [Image 1 of 5]

    AFSBn-Benelux takes part in 80-year commemoration of downed WWII B-17 bomber, crew

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Several streets at the Eygelshoven Army prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite are named after the B-17F Flying Fortress aircrew members who died near the APS-2 site, as well as the aircrew member who was never found. Pictured here is a street sign dedicated to 1st Lt. Harvey A. Manley, a bombardier in the B-17 who was killed in action at the age 23 when he and his fellow aircrew were shot down on Oct. 14, 1943. Other aircrew members memorialized with their own street signs at the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite are 1st Lt. William J. Martin, 1st Lt. Donald P. Breeden, Sgt. Leonard R. Henlin and Sgt. Robert G. Wells. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, AFSBn-Benelux takes part in 80-year commemoration of downed WWII B-17 bomber, crew [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

