The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, Lt. Col. Blake Smith, and the senior advisor to the Dutch Garrison Command, Lt. Col. D.G. Reijnen, pay respect to the U.S. Army Air Forces B-17F Flying Fortress aircrew that was shot down and crashed in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, on Oct. 14, 1943. Smith and Reijnen too part in an 80-year commemoration ceremony Oct. 13 to honor the five U.S. aircrew who died, five survivors who were captured and taken prisoner of war and the one crew member who is still listed as missing in action. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL AFSBn-Benelux takes part in 80-year commemoration of downed WWII B-17 bomber, crew