A U.S. Army Air Forces B-17F Flying Fortress, like the one pictured here, was shot down and crashed in Eygelshoven, Netherlands, on Oct. 14, 1943. To honor the five U.S. aircrew who died, five taken prisoner of war and one still listed as missing in action – members from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, the Dutch Ministry of Defense, and local veteran groups and historians met at the memorial site near the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite – 80 years following that faithful day. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 07:43 Photo ID: 8075278 VIRIN: 231017-A-SM279-4790 Resolution: 1724x959 Size: 262.98 KB Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Benelux takes part in 80-year commemoration of downed WWII B-17 bomber, crew [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.