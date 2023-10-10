51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trevor Holley, 51st Health Care Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of primary care, vaccinates a patient during a public health emergency exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12, 2023. The exercise allowed medics from the 51st Medical Group to flex their skills in mass prophylaxis capabilities. This training ensured that they can effectively distribute medications and vaccines to a large number of people during a public health crisis. Additionally, it offered a practical opportunity to administer mandatory flu vaccinations to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

