51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jin Lee, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group medical technician, vaccinates an Airman during a public health emergency exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12, 2023. The exercise enabled medics assigned to the 51st MDG to train on mass prophylaxis capabilities, which ensures efficient distribution of medications and vaccines to a large population during a public health emergency, while also providing Airmen with mandatory flu vaccinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

