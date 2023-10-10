Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jin Lee, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group medical technician, vaccinates an Airman during a public health emergency exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12, 2023. The exercise enabled medics assigned to the 51st MDG to train on mass prophylaxis capabilities, which ensures efficient distribution of medications and vaccines to a large population during a public health emergency, while also providing Airmen with mandatory flu vaccinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    This work, 51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Immunizations
    Medics
    51st Medical Group
    Public Health Emergency
    Mass Prophylaxis

