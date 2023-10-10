Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zsane Wrice, left, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine flight chief, vaccinates Lt. Col. Michael Newson, 51st Communications Squadron commander, during a public health emergency exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12, 2023. The exercise empowered 51st Medical Group medics to hone their mass prophylaxis techniques, ensuring a rapid and efficient vaccination process for personnel during public health emergencies. Besides enhancing preparedness, active duty members, civilian personnel, and dependents were all administered their required vaccinations during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 03:54
    Photo ID: 8072944
    VIRIN: 231012-F-QO603-1126
    Resolution: 5748x3824
    Size: 19.54 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise
    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise
    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise
    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise
    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Immunizations
    Medics
    51st Medical Group
    Public Health Emergency
    Mass Prophylaxis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT