51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zsane Wrice, left, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine flight chief, vaccinates Lt. Col. Michael Newson, 51st Communications Squadron commander, during a public health emergency exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12, 2023. The exercise empowered 51st Medical Group medics to hone their mass prophylaxis techniques, ensuring a rapid and efficient vaccination process for personnel during public health emergencies. Besides enhancing preparedness, active duty members, civilian personnel, and dependents were all administered their required vaccinations during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR