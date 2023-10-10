Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A public health emergency exercise is conducted at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12, 2023. The training session equipped the 51st MDG medics with enhanced skills in administering mass prophylaxis, ensuring they are prepared to efficiently dispense medications and vaccines during a public health emergency. The exercise also facilitated the influenza vaccinations of 2,672 members around Osan, safeguarding the health of the base community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
