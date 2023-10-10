51st MDG conducts public health emergency exercise

Influenza vaccines are lined up on a table during a public health emergency exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 12, 2023. During the exercise, medics from the 51st Medical Group utilized the vaccinations to practice mass prophylaxis techniques. The vaccines acted as a stand-in for medication in a simulated scenario, offering a practical training opportunity while increasing real life readiness by administering annual influenza vaccinations to active duty service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

