Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th ERS assumption of command [Image 5 of 6]

    319th ERS assumption of command

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron stand for a squadron photo in front of the MQ-9 Reaper at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2023. In 2022, the 319th ERS was reactivated in Kanoya Air Base, Japan. Before arriving in Kadena, they operated out of southern Japan, continually supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 02:23
    Photo ID: 8072900
    VIRIN: 231016-F-IV293-1006
    Resolution: 7155x4196
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th ERS assumption of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th ERS assumption of command
    319th ERS assumption of command
    319th ERS assumption of command
    319th ERS assumption of command
    319th ERS assumption of command
    319th ERS assumption of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT