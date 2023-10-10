U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Smith, incoming 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, speaks at the 319th ERS assumption of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2023. Smith stated that the 319th ERS’ mission is to project remote airpower, find the truth and defend freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 02:23 Photo ID: 8072901 VIRIN: 231016-F-IV293-1005 Resolution: 3961x2641 Size: 2.38 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th ERS assumption of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.