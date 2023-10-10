U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Smith, incoming 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, speaks at the 319th ERS assumption of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2023. Smith stated that the 319th ERS’ mission is to project remote airpower, find the truth and defend freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 02:23
|Photo ID:
|8072901
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-IV293-1005
|Resolution:
|3961x2641
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th ERS assumption of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
