    319th ERS assumption of command [Image 6 of 6]

    319th ERS assumption of command

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Smith, incoming 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, speaks at the 319th ERS assumption of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2023. Smith stated that the 319th ERS’ mission is to project remote airpower, find the truth and defend freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 02:23
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th ERS assumption of command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

