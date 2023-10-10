319th ERS assumption of command

Members of the Kadena Honor Guard present the colors during the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2023. While deployed here, the 319th ERS will support the U.S.-Japan alliance with unique intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities that enable senior leaders to make prompt, informed decisions regarding the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

