U.S. Air Force Col. Henry Schantz, 18th Operations Group commander, passes the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Smith, incoming 319th ERS commander, at the 319th ERS assumption of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 16, 2023. In 2022, the 319th ERS was reactivated in Kanoya Air Base, Japan. Before arriving in Kadena, they operated out of southern Japan, continually supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

