    U.S. Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn with F-15 Strike Eagles upon arrival to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn with F-15 Strike Eagles upon arrival to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force aircrew, maintenance, weapons and fuels Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn for an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 13, 2023. ICTs allow for a rapid redeployment of forces to ensure fighter aircraft are ready to bolster the U.S.’s ability to operate freely and effectively across the air domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 08:40
    Photo ID: 8071091
    VIRIN: 231013-F-EP422-1011
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn with F-15 Strike Eagles upon arrival to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15E Strike Eagle

    USCENTCOM
    IsraelSupport

