U.S. Air Force aircrew, maintenance, weapons and fuels Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn for an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 13, 2023. ICTs allow for a rapid redeployment of forces to ensure fighter aircraft are ready to bolster the U.S.’s ability to operate freely and effectively across the air domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 8071091 VIRIN: 231013-F-EP422-1011 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 2.52 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn with F-15 Strike Eagles upon arrival to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.