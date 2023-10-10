U.S. Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn with F-15 Strike Eagles upon arrival to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility

U.S. Air Force aircrew, maintenance, weapons and fuels Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn for an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 13, 2023. ICTs allow for a rapid redeployment of forces to ensure fighter aircraft are ready to bolster the U.S.’s ability to operate freely and effectively across the air domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

