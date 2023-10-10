U.S. Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn with F-15 Strike Eagles upon arrival to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility

U.S. Airmen in U.S. Central Command conduct an integrated combat turn of a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Oct. 13, 2023. 494th EFS Strike Eagles were refueled, armed with bombs and missiles, and flew their first combat sorties less than two hours after arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

