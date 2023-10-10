U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi toward the runway for their first mission, after arriving in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 13, 2023. The Strike Eagles will bolster the U.S. defensive posture and enhance air operations throughout the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 08:40 Photo ID: 8071090 VIRIN: 231013-F-EP422-1036 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 3.04 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 15 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen conduct an integrated combat turn with F-15 Strike Eagles upon arrival to the USCENTCOM area of responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christopher Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.